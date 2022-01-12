Democrats search for pathway to voting right legislation in a divided Congress

Lisa Desjardins:

Republicans say that this is a power grab by Democrat.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell also said that, in the past, these same Democrats stood up for the filibuster when they were in the minority. But Democrats say this is a different case, because what's at stake here are the voting rights and the stake — the state of elections in this country overall.

So, what are they going to go about potential rules changes? How can they get around the filibuster? Here's my reporting. Of the many options that are on the table, these are the ones that are the most under consideration. Let's take a look quickly.

First, the first option that I know many Democrats would like is to just get rid of the 60-vote threshold altogether. But, honestly, Senators Manchin and Sinema are not on board. And that, frankly, is off the table.

So, what else, option two? A carve-out from the filibuster just for voting rights. And, Judy, some 48 Democrats probably are on board that idea specifically. But it doesn't seem to have enough to get over the hurdle and to have this carve-out work, even though there was a carve-out just last year for the debt ceiling in regards to a 60-vote threshold.

So let's talk about one more option, option three, the talking filibuster. Everybody's seen Frank Capra's "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." The idea here would be that senators would have to be on the floor. They would have a two-speech limit, which is the current rule.

But what this would do is, it would be two weeks and weeks potentially of debate on a single bill. But at the end of those weeks of debate, it would end. And the idea is, then there could be just an up-or-down majority vote on a simple piece of legislation.

I talked to Senator King about that as well. He thinks that kind of idea could elevate the debate in general.