Dems control the House by only 3 seats. Here’s how redistricting efforts could affect that

Lisa Desjardins:

The congressional redistricting process that takes place every 10 years is in full swing, and the stakes are even higher than usual because the margins in Congress are so tight. Democrats control the House of Representatives by just three seats.

Due to population changes, this year, six states, most in the South, gained a congressional district, with Texas adding two more seats. In turn seven states, largely in the Rust Belt, will be losing a seat.

Adding to that drama, consider, these maps are being made in a pandemic and amidst razor-sharp political divide.

To dive in, I'm joined by two redistricting heavyweights, David Wasserman of The Cook Political Report, and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post.

Let me just start by setting the table for the two of you. In just a few words, can you describe this redistricting process right now, David?