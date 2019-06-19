Despite Trump’s more lenient emissions rules, coal industry faces uphill battle

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the new rule, called Affordable Clean Energy, replaces the Clean Power Plan, a signature climate rule from the Obama administration.

The Obama rules, which could have led to the closing of older power plants, never took effect after they were challenged in court by more than two dozen states and energy companies.

The Trump plan allows coal-fired plants to make incremental improvements, rather than major upgrades. And it gives states the power to decide whether upgrades should be required. States will have three years to decide. It, too, will now be challenged in court by a number of states and environmental groups.

Juliet Eilperin covers this closely for The Washington Post and joins us once again.

Juliet, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with pointing out what that difference is. What does this new rule change about the old Obama era rules?