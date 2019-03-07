Despite Trump’s tariffs, the U.S. trade deficit keeps growing

Amna Nawaz:

President Trump has made the trade deficit a central focus of his agenda. That's included a major escalation of tariffs and engaging in trade wars, especially with China.

But the latest figures for the past year show the overall U.S. trade deficit keeps growing. In fact, it rose by 12 percent, compared to 2017, and the trade gap is now the widest it's been since 2008.

David Wessel of the Brookings Institution is back with us to help unpack what's behind those numbers and the larger picture.

David Wessel, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, help us understand, how did this number get so high? What's contributing to it?