Despite vaccines’ positive impact, unvaccinated hotspots and delta raise COVID numbers

Stephanie Sy:

John, to get a sense of how much things have changed, consider these numbers.

On Memorial Day, the U.S. was averaging about 21,000 new cases a day. Today, it's about 160,000. Then, there were about 47,000 hospitalizations a day. Now it's over 100,000. And deaths had dropped to under 1,000 a day in may. Now the country is averaging more than 1, 500 daily deaths for the first time since March.

We look at all of this with Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. She cares for patients at Bellevue Hospital Center and hosts the podcast "Epidemic."

Dr. Gounder, I know you have not had this Labor Day off, so I really appreciate you coming on the "NewsHour" to talk about some of these bleak statistics.

First of all, are you struck by how little progress we have made?

Dr. Celine Gounder, Infectious Disease and Public Health Specialist: I am encouraged we have made progress on certain fronts.

A year ago, we did not have a vaccine. We now have multiple, highly safe and effective vaccines. And where they have been rolled out, we're seeing a huge impact. Today, I was on service at Bellevue. Not one of my patients today had COVID. And that is a dramatic difference from what we were dealing with last summer.

And that is really a reflection of this being a part of the country where many people have been vaccinated, and that's making a difference.

However, that's not the case in many parts of the country still, even though we do have these safe and effective vaccines, and we're bearing the burden, the suffering resulting from that lack of vaccination.