Firings and resignations among leaders of women's movement caught in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orbit raises questions about the progress of the #MeToo movement, nearly four years since the hashtag went viral in 2017. Judy Woodruff discusses with Dani Ayers, CEO of #MeToo International, and journalist Lin Farley, who is credited with coining the term "sexual harassment" in the 1970's.