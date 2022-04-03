Dissecting Democrats’ narrow path to a Supreme Court confirmation, pace of Jan. 6 probe

PBS NewsHour Weekend
The Jan. 6 committee's probe into the Capitol attack is turning up new findings about the involvement of former President Trump's allies, as Senate Democrats prepare to advance the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Margaret Russell of Santa Clara University School of Law, Kyle Cheney of POLITICO, and Chuck Rosenberg, a former U.S. attorney, join Geoff Bennett to discuss.
