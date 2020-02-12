Does the Roger Stone fight hurt the Justice Department’s credibility?

Mary McCord:

It's not.

As Jim said, there's — the attorney general and the president can be as chummy as they want. In fact, the attorney general is an executive branch official who reports directly to the president.

But, historically, and for very good reason, both the Department of Justice and the White House have had strict policies that bar in most circumstances communications between the White House and the Department of Justice about individual decisions in individual cases.

And the reason for that is to maintain the independence of the Department of Justice to assure the American people that that department is not just the arm of the president to — for him to wield however he wants for his political purposes, particularly when we're talking about criminal prosecutions which come out of the Department of Justice, but to be able to establish that we maintain this type of independence.

And when that's broken down, whether it's through actual direct phone calls or conversations or through publicly making statements, as the president has done, really excoriating the recommendation and calling on DOJ leadership to do something about it, and then, of course, thanking them for doing something about it, either way, that sort of violates these internal guidance that are there for good reasons.

And I would just — if I may, just — I would quarrel a little bit, I think, with Jim saying the narrow — that the issue here is the sentence.

I think that's — reasonable minds can differ about whether a sentence in the guideline range of seven to nine years is too harsh for this conduct. And I'm sure reasonable minds, in the consultations, did differ about that.

To me, what is so dramatic and outrageous about this case is the fact that the department appeared to have responded to a direct — either direct or indirect request from the president to change a recommendation, so that he could do a favor to one of his personal friends and someone who had gone out in the 2016 campaign and really welcomed foreign interference in our election.

That's to me the real story here.