Driven by necessity, Bangladesh develops innovations to fight climate change

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Andrew Corkery

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Audio

The low-lying nation of Bangladesh suffers disproportionately from climate change, despite producing just 0.5 percent of the world’s carbon emissions. It’s also creating innovative ways to predict and protect against climate-driven disasters, and discovering new ways to build resilience using natural resources. NPR international correspondent Lauren Frayer joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch