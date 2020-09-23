Durbin: Why is Senate GOP prioritizing Supreme Court seat over pandemic relief?

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.:

Lisa, if you have a little bit of a memory, you know that, four years ago, they argued just the opposite.

When there was a vacancy in the closing year of the Obama presidency, Antonin Scalia's passing, it was McConnell and all of his Republican senators who were just pleading to the heavens, saying, you can't ask us to fill this vacancy in the last year of a presidency. Let the people speak in the election. Then let the new president decide.

Well, it's a different script this year. And you ask yourself, what's the hurry? Why do they have to do this now? Well, some of them may have their doubts about the reelection of Donald Trump. Some others may think, this is our chance to finally kill the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court by putting another friendly justice on the court.

Some of them may have other plans. But they are setting everything aside, coronavirus relief, economic relief, everything aside, to get this done.