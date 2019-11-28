During surprise trip to Afghanistan, Trump says he’s restarted talks with Taliban

Amna Nawaz:

President Trump spent part of this Thanksgiving in Afghanistan at Bagram Airfield north of Kabul.

Mr. Trump met with several hundred American troops, served a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to many, and met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. President Trump also said he had restarted peace talks with the Taliban, talks which he cut off in early September.

For more on this, I'm joined by our own John Yang here in the studio.

Good to see you, John.

Let's talk about what the president said. Restarting the peace talks? Where do they stand?