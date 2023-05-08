El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city as COVID-era immigration order expires

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Leave your feedback
Cities on the southern border are preparing for the lifting of Title 42, a pandemic-era border policy that allowed officials to turn away millions of migrants over the last three years. El Paso has declared a state of emergency ahead of that rule change. Shelters are full, leading many to sleep in makeshift encampments on the streets. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Mayor Oscar Leeser.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more