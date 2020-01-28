Elizabeth Warren on Trump’s trial and why ‘women win’ elections

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Tuesday doubled down on her call to hear from witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, as senators advance toward a critical vote on whether to subpoena more testimony.

“If the president’s people are so confident that what the president has done is not a problem, then why can’t we have witnesses and documents?” Warren said in an interview with PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. “I’ve never heard of a trial where you can’t have witnesses and you can’t have the documents.”

Over the last week, the Democratic House managers and members of Trump’s legal team have delivered hours of arguments for and against the president’s removal from office after he pushed Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid. While Democrats argue Trump violated his oath of office and jeopardized national security, Trump’s defense team say the president’s actions do not amount to impeachable offenses.

“I’ve never heard of a trial where you can’t have witnesses and you can’t have the documents.”

If “the shoe had been on the other foot,” if Ukraine had offered to dig up dirt on Trump’s political rivals in exchange for aid, “we would call that bribery,” Warren said. “It kind of comes down to common sense on this.”

With six days remaining until the Iowa caucuses, the impeachment trial has kept Warren off the campaign trail. Despite the lost time, Warren said “some things are more important than politics.” Warren added that she’s committed to seeing the trial through.

More highlights from the interview: