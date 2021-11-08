Energy Sec. Granholm on how infrastructure bill will ease inflation, supply jam

JENNIFER GRANHOLM, U.S. ENERGY SECRETARY:

Well, certainly, there are different parts of this legislation that will go quickly and some that will take a little bit more time to develop.

The ones that will go quickly are the ones that are pursuant to formula, the things like weatherization assistance, which goes to the states and they have a formula for doling it out, perhaps the road funding which you have heard about, the bridge funding which you have heard about.

But there are also, Judy, I think some things that might be more midterm, but that are very consequential, for example, the investments in the transmission grid, which we are going to need to expand significantly if we're going to triple the amount of renewable energy on that grid, which is necessary to get to the president's goals of 100 percent clean energy by 2035, or the broadband expenditures. Every single state will get $100 million to be able to build out broadband, especially in areas that don't have access to it now, poorer areas, rural areas, et cetera.

I think you will see quick movement on the erection of charging stations for electric vehicles across the country. There will be between 250, 500 and 500,000 electric vehicle stations, again, in areas that the private sector hasn't already taken action, along highways, for example, or in rural areas, or in poorer areas where there are not a lot of electric vehicles yet, but could be.

So there's a lot to love in what we're seeing. And I'm very enthused by the bipartisan nature of this and the fact that we seem to actually have a deal, which is great.