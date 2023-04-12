EPA proposes strict limits on tailpipe emissions to speed up electric vehicle transition

The Biden administration rolled out its most aggressive effort yet to combat climate change with tougher emissions limits for cars and trucks. But several challenges remain, including the cost of electric cars, the batteries and how to charge them on the road. William Brangham reports on the proposed regulations.

