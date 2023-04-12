EPA proposes strict limits on tailpipe emissions to speed up electric vehicle transition

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
William Brangham
William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
Leave your feedback
The Biden administration rolled out its most aggressive effort yet to combat climate change with tougher emissions limits for cars and trucks. But several challenges remain, including the cost of electric cars, the batteries and how to charge them on the road. William Brangham reports on the proposed regulations.
Watch the Full Episode
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more