Eric Adams on NYC’s mayoral race, public safety, economy and COVID plan

Judy Woodruff:

Running America's largest city is no easy task. The next mayor of New York will confront an economy battered by the pandemic, as well as rising rates of gun violence and homicide that have made public safety the top issue for many voters.

Last night, two weeks after polls closed in the city, Brooklyn Borough President and former police captain Eric Adams was declared the winner of the Democratic primary. The delay in calling the race came as the result of a new kind of voting, ranked choice.

Mr. Adams' win makes him heavily favored to become the city's next mayor, facing Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election.

And Eric Adams joins me now.

Congratulations.