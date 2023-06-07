Evacuations continue in Ukraine as scope of dam disaster comes into full view

Geoff Bennett:

All this on top of a relentless war.

For an update on the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, we turn to Ewan Watson. He's the head of communications at the International Committee of the Red Cross. He joins us now from Geneva.

Thank you for being with us.

How is the ICRC, the Red Cross, assisting with the ongoing rescue and relief efforts across Southern Ukraine? What are you hearing from your partners on the ground?

Ewan Watson, International Committee of the Red Cross: Well, our partners, the Ukrainian Red Cross, are doing incredible work right now.

So, on day one, they already managed to evacuate 800 people, including approximately 60 people with low or absolutely no mobility at all. You have got to remember that, in this flood-stricken area, this was already an area that was devastated by fighting. So, many people have fled. And many, many of the people that remain are people that were sick, who were old, who couldn't really — couldn't really go anywhere.

So they were desperately vulnerable already, before this dam was destroyed. And here we are with yet another tragedy on our hands. So, what we have been focusing on through our partners, the Ukrainian Red Cross, is really to move people to a degree of safety. Of course, people are alarmed, shocked by the rapidity of the rising water.

It's obviously extremely dangerous, with land mines floating around, with the possibility of those exploding at any time. It's dire, and we're extremely concerned.