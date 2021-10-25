Ex-U.S. diplomat who wrote Afghanistan’s constitution reflects on exit deal with Taliban

Nick Schifrin:

From the beginning to the end of America's war in Afghanistan, no American played a larger role than Zalmay Khalilzad.

Back in 2001, he helped write the Afghanistan constitution. He was President George W. Bush's special representative and then ambassador to Afghanistan until 2005. For the last three years, he negotiated the agreement with the Taliban that led to the U.S. withdrawal and, just in the last few months, has been intimately involved with the scramble to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan, the country where he was born.

Zalmay Khalilzad, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Zalmay Khalilzad, Former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Conciliation: Well, it's great to be with you, Nick.