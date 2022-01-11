Examining the human toll of China’s stringent COVID policy

Nick Schifrin:

Zero COVID can be deadly serious. Hospitals require negative tests for entry. This woman was refused care for two hours. She was eight months pregnant and miscarried.

In another video, a woman says her father had a heart attack and died when he was blocked from all of the city's hospitals, and tens of thousands forcibly bused to quarantine centers far from the city center. And now more cities are under lockdown. Disinfecting trucks are out in Yuzhou after three residents last week developed asymptomatic cases.

It's all part of China's zero COVID policy to prevent community transmission. Beijing says it's worked. Cases are far lower than in the West, saving thousands of lives.

Zhang Canyon, Expert, Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism (through translator): We need to try to stay ahead of the virus. We should carry out more strict management in areas with frequent movement of patients and try to control risks at the community level.