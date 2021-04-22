Examining the police shootings of Black Americans and how leadership plays a role

Jason Rosenbaum:

It absolutely has.

But many people in the St. Louis region feel that the fact that the federal government only put a consent decree on Ferguson, and not many other surrounding cities that are either largely Black or largely white, with long records of police misconduct against Black people, was a huge missed opportunity.

And just changing Ferguson is not going to be the cure-all for the systemic racism that's been permeating around a huge region. And Ferguson has changed. As you mentioned, there's a Black mayor. Many of the key people within city government are African American, and African Americans have more representation on the City Council.

And because the consent decree was in place, they have had to make changes to their police department and city government because they have had no choice. But the fact that the rest of the region hasn't had that same force, I think many people feel, was a huge missed opportunity on behalf of the Obama administration.

And because we had a more conservative president that didn't really get into consent decrees or pattern and practice arrangements, there was really no opportunity to do anything else in the St. Louis region.

Interestingly, the Justice Department has resumed that with the Minneapolis Police Department. And Republicans like Roy Blunt of Missouri have praised the Justice Department for doing that. And they're hoping that more things that are happening in Ferguson happen in other police departments around the country.