Exhaustive fact check finds little evidence of voter fraud, but 2020’s ‘Big Lie’ lives on

Judy Woodruff:

More than a year after President Biden won the presidential election, former President Trump and his allies insist, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud led to a stolen election.

A new, exhaustive piece of reporting from the Associated Press shows that simply is not true. AP Reporters went looking for cases of voter fraud in six states that Trump has challenged, and they found fewer than 475 potential instances out of more than 25 million votes cast, a number that would not have come close to changing the outcome.

I spoke yesterday to Christina Cassidy. She's one of the reporters for the AP.

Christina Cassidy, thank you so much for joining us.

This was a deep and wide-ranging effort that you and your colleagues made. What, there were you and 10 other reporters. You talked to, what, 340 election officials across these states.

What were you trying to find out?