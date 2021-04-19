Exploring why gun violence has soared during the pandemic, and how to combat it

Amna Nawaz:

Later that morning in Austin, a former sheriff's deputy allegedly shot and killed three people at an apartment complex. Police say the suspect, 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, was arrested today.

And late Sunday evening in Shreveport, at least five people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a crowd. No suspects have yet been identified.

These multiple shootings follow a spike of other high-profile mass shootings.

Let's look now at the efforts to change laws and what we know about how well those laws work.

Champe Barton is with The Trace, a news organization dedicated to reporting on gun violence.

Champe, welcome to the "NewsHour" and thanks for being here.

Let's talk about your reaction to that news we have now about the Indianapolis shooter. His first gun was confiscated. There was supposed to be a red flag hearing that never happened that might have prevented him from buying the other two weapons, is our understanding.

So, what happened. There was a system in place, and it just didn't work?