Exposure related health conditions still trouble 9/11 first responders 20 years later

Amna Nawaz:

There's more information about those suffering from this disease at COPDSOS.org.

Now, COPD is just one of many illnesses plaguing first responders since the attacks of 9/11. Among the initial first responders and those who worked or lived in the area, more than 4, 600 have died since that day. It's still not clear how many of those deaths were linked to exposure at the attack sites for weeks and months afterward. Since 9/11, more than 80,000 responders have sought medical help.

For a closer look, I'm joined by Dr. Steven Markowitz. For eight years, he ran the World Trade Center Health Clinic in Queens, New York. And from 2011 to 2020, he served on the Scientific and Technical Advisory Board of the World Trade Center Health Program. He's an epidemiologist who now works with the advocacy group 9/11 Health Watch.

Dr. Markowitz, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for making the time.

That World Trade Center health program, it is a federal program. Just, for people who aren't familiar, give us a sense of the scale and scope of it. What kind of support does it provide? How many people has it helped?

Dr. Steven Markowitz, 9/11 Health Watch: Well, it serves over 110,000 people at this point.

Three-quarters of them are responders who worked at Ground Zero, firefighters, police, and the like. And the remainder, about a quarter of them, are neighborhood residents or survivors. So, it is a very large program, providing both routine annual monitoring for most of them, but also care for selected health conditions that have been deemed to be related to 9/11 work or residents near 9/11.