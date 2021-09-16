Facebook probe looks at how the company handles its ‘negative side effects’

John Yang:

Judy, the series called "The Facebook Files" is based on The Journal's review of internal company documents.

The stories highlight the ways in which Facebook handles or doesn't handle a range of issues across its vast digital empire, from the negative effects of Instagram on young people to misinformation and violent content.

Jeff Horwitz is the lead reporter on the series and joins us now.

Jeff, thanks for being with us.

You have got four installments that have published so far. You have a fifth coming. Is there a common thread or a common takeaway to all these stories that you're finding?