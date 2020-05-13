SCOTUS weighs fate of ‘faithless electors’ ahead of 2020 election

John Yang:

This indirect election of the president is established in the Constitution. Each state has the same number of electoral votes as their representation in the House and the Senate.

Candidates need 270 votes to win, and most states are winner-take-all. In 2016, Clinton won the popular vote in Colorado, so all nine of the state's electoral votes were supposed to go to her.

But Baca, one of Colorado's electors, voted for Republican John Kasich. It was part of plan he hatched with other electors to try to prevent Mr. Trump from becoming president.