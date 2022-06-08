Falling demand causes glut of unused COVID vaccines in India

Fred de Sam Lazaro
Morgan Till
Sarah Clune Hartman
India has long been called the world’s pharmacy as the largest producer of generic drugs as well as vaccines on the globe. A lot of that capacity was repurposed and increased to produce COVID vaccines, intended particularly for low-income countries. But demand has dwindled, creating a glut even as vast regions remain largely unvaccinated. Fred de Sam Lazaro reports from India.
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.
