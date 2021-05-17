Families faced with death, destruction amid Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza

Stephanie Sy:

Attacks against Israel from Gaza only persisted today, with the number of rockets fired by Hamas climbing past 3,100. Israel says its missile defense system has intercepted about 90 percent of them.

But those that get through have wrecked havoc in cities like Ashdod, where a residential building was hit today. The fighting continued after a weekend that marked the deadliest day yet; 42 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Sunday, including 10 children.

Israeli airstrikes also flattened a number of buildings across Gaza City, among them, a tower that housed the office of the Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and other media outlets.

Journalists scrambled to evacuate offices Saturday after Israel gave a half-hour warning before the airstrike. Netanyahu said the building was also used by Hamas and that proof of it has been shared with the United States.

But while traveling in Denmark today, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had yet to see evidence.