Families with transgender children struggle to navigate wave of anti-trans politics

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
Tess Conciatori
Tess Conciatori
Leave your feedback
Texas is the largest state in the country to ban transition-related medical care for minors, joining 19 other states that have restricted access. Laura Barrón-López recently spent time in Texas to learn more about the law and spoke with one family grappling with what’s next. A warning: this story includes discussions about suicide and depression.
Watch the Full Episode
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more