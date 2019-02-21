‘Fantasies of violence’ motivated Coast Guard officer with weapons stockpile

Amna Nawaz:

In another unfolding story, a self-proclaimed white supremacist is facing firearm and drug charges, with more charges expected.

In court documents filed this week, the government said Coast Guard officer Christopher Paul Hasson planned to — quote — "murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country." Prosecutors say he was plotting to kill prominent journalists and Democratic politicians, among others, with the intention of sparking a race war.

Oren Segal is the director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism. And he joins me now from New York.

Oren Segal, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You have had a chance to go through these court documents related to Christopher Hasson. Help us understand, how much of a threat did he actually pose?