FDA panel backs another shot for some Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients

William Brangham:

That's right.

In addition to their J&J recommendation, this panel also looked at whether mixing doses from different manufacturers can improve protection against the virus. Their recommendations still have to be approved by the FDA and the CDC.

We explore this with two people.

Dr. Celine Gounder is an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, and she cares for patients at Bellevue Hospital Center. And Dr. Ashish Jha, he is the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health.

Good evening to you both. Thank you both very much for being here.

Dr. Gounder, to you first.

So, this advisory panel recommends this booster, the second dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for all adults 18 and over.

We should say also, by the way, that Johnson & Johnson is a funder of the "NewsHour."

But the company did get kind of roughed up today during the testimony. There was questions about their data. One panelists seem to suggest that this should have been a two-dose vaccine all along.

All of that said, do you think the evidence for this booster is merited?

Dr. Celine Gounder, Infectious Disease and Public Health Specialist,: Look, I do think it was noble to try to have a single-dose vaccine, I think, from the perspective of operations logistics, getting people vaccinated, from an equity perspective, that it meant only one appointment, time off work, child care associated with that.

And I think many of us had hoped that this would truly stand up the test of time. But what we have seen over time is that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not perform as well as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine with respect to the more critical outcomes, in particular, severe disease, hospitalization and death, not just with respect to breakthrough infection.

And what we are seeing is that, with an additional dose of vaccine, you really do boost the immunity with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.