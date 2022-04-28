FDA proposal to ban menthol cigarettes is met with praise and criticism

The FDA is forging ahead with a proposal to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes after more than a decade of deliberation. If finalized this summer, the move is expected to reduce smoking levels, especially among Black smokers, but the decision has been met with both praise and criticism. Carol McGruder, co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.

