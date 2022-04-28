FDA proposal to ban menthol cigarettes is met with praise and criticism

Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Dorothy Hastings
Dorothy Hastings
The FDA is forging ahead with a proposal to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes after more than a decade of deliberation. If finalized this summer, the move is expected to reduce smoking levels, especially among Black smokers, but the decision has been met with both praise and criticism. Carol McGruder, co-chair of the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
