Tuesday on the NewsHour, the Senate passes a bipartisan bill for aid to Israel and Ukraine but hardline immigration politics threaten its future in the House. Doctors sound the alarm about a cheap and easy to find drug known as "gas station heroin." Plus, fresh off re-election, the president of El Salvador continues his gang crackdown which fueled mass arrests and concerns about democracy.
