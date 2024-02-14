February 14, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, a top congressional intelligence leader issues an urgent warning about a national security threat. The political fallout from the historic impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. Plus, in this consequential election year, Judy Woodruff visits a mock presidential convention to hear what young voters think about the candidates and the nation's deep divisions.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch