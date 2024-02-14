Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, a top congressional intelligence leader issues an urgent warning about a national security threat. The political fallout from the historic impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. Plus, in this consequential election year, Judy Woodruff visits a mock presidential convention to hear what young voters think about the candidates and the nation's deep divisions.
