Tuesday on the NewsHour, President Biden warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine is still possible despite Moscow's claims that it's pulling back some of its troops. Then, we look at the life and legal work of a California judge who appears to be on a short list for the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy. Also, African Americans and African immigrants in Minnesota coalesce to amplify their voices.
Biden issues a stark warning to Russia and a rallying cry to Americans5 min
Biden draws a line on Ukraine, but how will Russia view his message?10 min
News Wrap: New trial begins for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny6 min
What the Sandy Hook settlement with a major gun manufacturer might mean for gun control4 min
Trump Organization’s accounting firm cuts ties over dubious financial statements6 min
Exploring the life of Justice Leondra Kruger, a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee8 min
Western states face a bleak future amid the worst drought in more than 1,000 years6 min
As Minnesota’s Black population grows, African Americans and African immigrants unite7 min