Fed raises interest rates again in wake of bank failures

Amna Nawaz:

The Fed has been doing its share of damage control and emergency assistance for nearly two weeks in the wake of the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, followed by Signature Bank.

That sparked broader concern about the stability of America's small and midsized banks, like First Republic, where an exodus of customers fled to larger banks. Even before the bank failures, some economists and policymakers had been encouraging the Fed to stop interest rate hikes over fears of a recession.

The Fed is also weighing whether additional rate hikes could destabilize other parts of the economy. At the same time, job growth remains strong and steady, with more than 300,000 new jobs created in February. Powell is facing fire from Republicans and Democrats on a number of fronts, including banking oversight, as it conducts its own review of the Silicon Valley Bank failure.

Senators Rick Scott and Elizabeth Warren introduced a bipartisan bill that would replace the Fed's internal watchdog with an independent one appointed by the president. Warren called out the Fed on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.