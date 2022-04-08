Federal jury in Michigan clears 2 defendants for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Mark Chutkow, Former Federal Prosecutor:

Yes, as you say, it's a bit — speculation to figure out exactly what has happened in the jury room, because they haven't talked.

But I think that there was some underlying tensions in this case. One is, where you draw the line between protected free speech and a criminal conspiracy was something that the government had to grapple in this case, especially with the polarizing issues that you had raised about the pandemic and the shutdown.

Second, the question is, how far can the government go to be involved in a conspiracy plot? Here, the defense vigorously raised issues of entrapment, both by the government informant that turned to the state and also undercover agents and cooperating defendants.

Third, I think is — on the flip side is, how far can the government take this before they pull the plug? I have worked with FBI agents before, and there is a constant tension of, do we let the plot go on longer so that we can build a better case, or do we pull the plug because we don't want anyone to be harmed?

The concern here is, if the informant loses access to the conspirators, then the government loses control, and no one knows what's going to happen next.