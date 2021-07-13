What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Fire at Iraq COVID hospital leaves 92 dead, more than 100 injured

Nick Schifrin
Layla Quran
A fire swept through a COVID hospital ward in southern Iraq overnight, killing at least 92 and injuring more than 100. Nick Schifrin reports.

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

@nickschifrin
Layla Quran
Layla Quran is a foreign affairs reporter and producer at the PBS NewsHour.

