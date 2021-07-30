First Afghan interpreters, their families arrive in the U.S. on special visas

Judy Woodruff:

Today, more than 200 Afghan citizens eligible for so-called Special Immigrant Visas arrived in Virginia. They are the first group of former interpreters and their families who worked with the Americans to get out.

They're being evacuated by the Biden administration just weeks before the U.S. withdrawal is complete and as violence across Afghanistan increases.

Nick Schifrin joins us now.

So, hello, Nick. I know you have been following this story for quite a while.

Tell us, who are these people, individuals from Afghanistan? And where are they going to go?