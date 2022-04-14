Florida and Kentucky become the latest states to pass new restrictive abortion laws

John Yang:

Amna, Kentucky's law took effect yesterday after the state's Republican-controlled legislature overruled Democratic Governor Andy Beshear's veto.

Both the ACLU and Planned Parenthood immediately asked a federal judge to block the new law, saying it violates the current Supreme Court limits on what states may do about abortion.

Shefali Luthra is a health reporter for The 19th. That's the nonprofit online news organization that focuses on the intersection of gender, politics and policy.

Shefali, thanks so much for being with us.

A lot of provisions in this bill. What are the most salient things in this bill? What does it — what exactly does it do?

Shefali Luthra, The 19th News: So, you're right.

This bill is 60 pages. It is absolutely mammoth. And it's gotten headlines for its 15 week ban, for restrictions on medication abortion, for new requirements for minors who want to receive abortions. But, arguably the most important thing it's done is, it has imposed all of these new regulations on how abortion clinics operate, requiring them to publish the names of all the medical providers who perform abortions, requiring them to register different processes with the state under programs that don't yet exist.

The restrictions are so much under programs that aren't really enforceable yet that the clinics have no choice at this point but to stop performing abortions because they have no way to comply.