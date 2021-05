Brazil has been struggling to combat COVID-19, with an official death toll now only surpassed by the U.S. Many say a crisis of leadership by right-wing populist President Jair Bolsonaro led to this moment. Former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, or "Lula" — once convicted of corruption but now cleared to run for office again — spoke to Amna Nawaz about the country's COVID response.