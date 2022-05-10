Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper details his fraught relationship with Trump

During the 18 months Mark Esper served as secretary of defense, he often clashed with President Trump, who wanted to use the military in ways Esper thought were inappropriate. Trump fired Esper in November 2020, a few days after Trump lost the election. Esper sat down with Judy Woodruff to discuss his experiences, which he details in a new book, "A Sacred Oath."

