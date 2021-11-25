Former head of Saudi intelligence recounts America’s longstanding ties to Afghanistan

William Brangham:

It's been three months since the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, but America's involvement there didn't begin after September 11, 2001. It began decades earlier, after the Soviet Union invaded that country in 1979.

The U.S. wanted to do everything it could to counter the Russians during the Cold War. And so, at that time, the U.S. worked with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to arm Afghan Islamist fighters known as the mujahideen.

Nick Schifrin recently talked with one of the key architects and partners in that effort.