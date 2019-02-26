Former NATO secretary general on ‘very serious’ divide between U.S., Europe

Judy Woodruff:

National security experts sounded the alarm on Capitol Hill today, warning lawmakers that the rise of authoritarianism around the world is a threat to global security.

In testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who served as NATO secretary-general from 2009 to 2014, singled out Russia and China as hostile geopolitical rivals because of their efforts to undermine democracy in the United States and Europe.

And Mr. Rasmussen joins me now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."