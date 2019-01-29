Forty years later, the ERA is still not a part of the Constitution

Amna Nawaz:

The ERA would guarantee protection from sex discrimination in the Constitution, something not explicitly stated elsewhere.

It says — quote — "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

But before it could be enshrined in the Constitution, the ERA needed three-quarters of all states, 38 total, to ratify it. Congress set a deadline for that goal. The ERA came up three states shy by the original deadline in 1979; 1982 saw a deadline extension. Still, the ERA fell short.

But the largely latent campaign to ratify the ERA picked up steam again two years ago, partly due to the MeToo movement. Nevada became the 36th state to ratify it in 2017, followed by Illinois last year. Supporters had hoped Virginia would be the 38th state to ratify it, but, last week, Virginia failed to push it through.

There are now several bills in Congress to either extend or work around the deadline.

Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, introduced one.