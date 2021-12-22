Frustrated health workers dread expected rise in COVID hospitalizations: ‘We’re exhausted’

Judy Woodruff:

New government data also indicates COVID-19 has contributed to the largest decline in life expectancy since World War II.

A CDC report found life expectancy has dropped overall by nearly two years since 2019. 2020's death toll from all causes, including, but not limited to COVID, marked a 17 percent spike from the year before, totaling nearly 3.4 million people. And COVID has become the country's third highest killer, behind only heart disease and cancer.

This comes as hospitals are reporting overwhelmed ICUs and staff pressed to their limits.

For a closer look, we turn to Dr. Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at the Henry Ford Health System based in Detroit, and Dr. Craig Spencer. He's an emergency medicine physician and director of global health in emergency medicine at Columbia University Medical Center in New York.

And we thank both of you for joining us.

Dr. Munkarah, to you first, Henry Ford Health Center in Detroit. How is your hospital doing right now compared to earlier in the pandemic?