Fuming over Greenland rebuff, Trump cancels upcoming Denmark visit

Malcolm Brabant:

The meticulous traditions of the Danish kingdom were trotting on as usual today, as news spread of the White House snub. Horses from the royal stables would have been used during Donald Trump's trip, had he maintained his plan.

A former Danish prime minister claims the Americans pushed for a formal state visit, with all its ceremony and grandeur. The American ambassador even promoted the visit on Twitter hours before Mr. Trump tweeted that, since Greenland wasn't for sale, he wouldn't be coming.

President Trump's rebuff is seen here as being doubly offensive, especially to the Danish Queen Margrethe. At her main Copenhagen residence, a spokeswoman would only say they were surprised. According to Danish royal experts, that's palace-speak for being livid.

The Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, delivered what she thought was a restrained response.