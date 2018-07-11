Funding cuts, premium increases and the future of Obamacare

Margot Sanger-Katz:

I do think it’s been a bit of a surprise how resilient these markets — in particular where people buy their own insurance. There just have been so many blows against them over the years. And they seem to kind of still be standing.

I think in some ways they’re not as good as people had hoped. Insurance has gotten really expensive. We have seen two years in a row of very large premium increases. So, if you’re someone who buys your own insurance, and you don’t get a government subsidy, you’re really facing some serious sticker shock. There’s going to be some price increases again for next year.

I think there is also less choice and competition than the people who wrote the law had hoped for. There was this idea it was going to be like a KAYAK for health insurance, you were going to get to pick from lots of options. And there are many places in the country where there’s only one insurer available.

But I think the fact that there is one insurer everywhere who at least wants to continue to participate, and that there are so many people signing up shows that the government subsidies are adequate to help certain people buy insurance, and also that there are a lot of Americans who really want to be able to buy insurance, and they’re grateful to have this program available to them.