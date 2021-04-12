What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

George Floyd’s brother remembers him as a caring ‘leader’ in Chauvin trial testimony

In the Derek Chauvin trial Monday, prosecutors wrapped up their case, with jurors hearing testimony from George Floyd's brother about Floyd's character, and his role as a "leader" in the family. Special correspondent Fred De Sam Lazaro reports.

