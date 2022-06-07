George Stevens Jr. reflects on his life in Hollywood and Washington in a new memoir

Audio

Writer and director George Stevens Jr.'s life has long been at the center of culture and politics. He details his extraordinary life and fascinating career in his book, "My Place in the Sun." Judy Woodruff spoke with Stevens about his life, career and growing up as the son of a legendary director.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: