George Takei on challenging the ‘mindless inhumanity’ of U.S. history’s darker chapters

Finally tonight: Long before George Takei made his name in the TV show "Star Trek," and later became a popular civil rights activist, he and his family were rounded up by the U.S. government during World War II and put in Japanese internment camps.

As William Brangham learned, Takei's recent graphic novel connects the way some view immigrants today with how his family and over 100,000 others were treated nearly 80 years ago.

Their conversation starts, just as the book does, on the day Takei's family was taken away.

